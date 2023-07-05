Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ashley Beck's final game for Worcester was their Premiership Cup final win - alongside fellow Wales international Owen Williams - over London Irish in May 2022

Worcester Women have appointed former Worcester Warriors and Wales centre Ashley Beck as their attack coach.

Beck, 33, who scored two tries in seven appearances for his country, spent four injury-hit years at Warriors but left at the end of the 2021-22 season.

He will work under director of rugby Jo Yapp in preparing Warriors for the new, rebranded, Premiership Women's Rugby campaign this autumn.

"We are on the cusp of an extraordinary era in women's rugby," said Beck.

"Especially with the upcoming Rugby World Cup on UK soil in 2025. I'm looking forward to pouring my heart and soul into this team, sharing my knowledge and helping this incredible group of athletes conquer new milestones.

"As a former Worcester Warriors player, the spirit of this club and its ethos are close to my heart. Our current endeavour to create an independent, elite women's professional rugby team speaks volumes about our commitment to the game and its future."

Warriors Women are understood to have an agreement with Sixways owners Atlas Group to carry on playing their home games there next season, as shared tenants with local non-league football club Worcester Raiders.

They are a separate entity to the Atlas-owned men's side of the club, financially backed in a 10-year sponsorship deal with locally based sports marketing firm Cube International.

Beck is the second key appointment in a week following the arrival of Jon Graham as managing director - he previously held the same role at Worcestershire Cricket Club.