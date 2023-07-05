Sion Parry: Pontypridd flanker earns Canada call-up
Pontypridd flanker Sion Parry has been called into Canada's squad for their upcoming tour to Tonga.
The 24-year-old openside qualifies through his Ontario-born mother and will hope to make his Test debut against Tonga on 10 and 15 August.
"It's a huge honour to be called up for international selection, a proud moment for me and my family," the carpenter told the Pontypridd RFC website.
"I'd like to thank Ponty for supporting me in this adventure."