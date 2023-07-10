Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cai Evans is a former Wales Under-20s international

Dragons have signed Wales squad member Cai Evans from Ospreys.

Evans has played at full-back in recent times having also played at fly-half.

The 24-year-old is part of Warren Gatland's extended Wales training squad for the World Cup in France, which starts in September.

"We're delighted that Cai is joining us and his ability to play in more than one position will be a real asset to our squad," said Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan.

"Cai is a talented young man who continues to improve every season, underlined by his recent call-up into the international set-up with Wales.

"I've worked with Cai before, during our time together with Wales Under-20s in France, so know just how dedicated and professional he is. He'll be determined to take this opportunity with Dragons."

Evans, the son of former Wales captain and current Welsh Rugby Union chair Ieuan, made his Ospreys debut in 2017, the first of 34 appearances for the region.

He has also played for Bridgend in the Welsh Premiership.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Dragons and immersing myself in a new environment," Evans said.

"I've got a strong existing relationship with Dai, having been coached by him through age-grade rugby, and I'm determined to be a strong addition to an exciting group of young and ambitious players."

Evans said he was "extremely grateful for all the support and opportunities" he was given by Ospreys.

"It has been a privilege to represent this team, and I would like to thank the fans, coaches and players during my time here," he added.

Dragons have lost fly-halves JJ Hanrahan and Sam Davies, with their remaining number 10 options including Will Reed and Angus O'Brien, who has been a regular at full-back for the Gwent region.

Evans is Dragons' fourth new recruit ahead of the 2023-24 season, following the signings of Dane Blacker, Corey Baldwin and his former Ospreys team-mate Dan Lydiate.

"We respect Cai's decision to leave and understand that you cannot always keep everyone," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"We wish him well on his journey. We are still recruiting and as our existing players' positions become finalised, it allows us then the scope to bring in some fresh players to help take us forward."