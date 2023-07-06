Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sara Seye was in the Italy squad at last year's Rugby World Cup and featured in the Women's Six Nations earlier this year

Ealing Trailfinders have signed Italy prop Sara Seye ahead of the inaugural Premiership Women's Rugby season.

The 22-year-old made her international debut against Scotland in September 2021 and has previously had spells in England with Hove RFC and Wasps.

"Sara is a very talented young athlete who will make a huge difference to our set piece," director of rugby Giselle Mather told the club website. external-link

"She is dynamic around the field and will arrive with bags of confidence."

The top flight, formerly the Women's Premier 15s, has been rebranded for the 2023-24 campaign, with the change part of a 10-year plan for the women's game in England.

The new-look league will feature 10 clubs in partnership with the Rugby Football Union, with Ealing confirmed as joining last December.

Ealing have already signed three England internationals - lock Rowena Burnfield, prop Liz Crake and back Abby Dow - for the coming season, while Spain captain Cristina Blanco, United States fly-half Meya Bizer, France hooker Elisa Riffonneau, Canada second row Tyson Beukeboom and fly-half Julia Schell and Japan forward Kie Tamai have joined the west London club.

Prop Andrea Stock, flankers Lauren Brooks and Fiona Cooper, forward Shya Pinnock, back rows Abi Burton and Charlotte Cheshire, centres Jess Cooksey and Sophie Ragg and full-back Rosie Inman have also agreed deals.