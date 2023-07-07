Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aseza Hele has won 18 caps for South Africa

Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins have signed South Africa international Aseza Hele.

The 28-year-old back row made her Test debut for the Springboks women in 2018 and featured for her country at the Rugby World Cup last year.

"Aseza was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and fits well with how we want to play the game," head coach Amy Turner said. external-link

"She will bring physicality and power to our pack."

Hele said that, having grown up in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), joining Harlequins was "a dream that seemed impossible".

"Becoming a Harlequin means that the impossible became possible," she told the club website.

"This is an opportunity that is bigger than rugby. It makes little girls from South Africa not only dream, but now believe.

"Thank you for making me believe. Thank you for seeing me. It excites me to start an adventure and explore new things."