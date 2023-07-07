Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Elinor Snowsill made her international debut gainst Sweden in 2009 and also been a regular on the Sevens circuit for Wales.

Wales outside-half Elinor Snowsill has said she is "heartbroken" to be leaving Bristol Bears after 11 years.

Bristol recently signed England fly-half Holly Aitchison from Premiership Women's Rugby rivals Saracens.

Snowsill - who is 34 and has a professional Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) contract - has not yet indicated if she will be joining another team.

"I have absolutely loved my time at the club," said the 76-times capped Wales stand-off.

"I am heartbroken to be leaving the club, but every journey must come to an end.

"I wish the team all the best for the future, I have no doubt you will be champions some day soon.

Bristol finished fourth in last season's Premier 15s which has rebranded as Premiership Women's Rugby for next season.

Snowsill kicked one conversion as the Bears - who include fellow Wales internationals Kiera Bevan, Megan Davies, Courtney Keight, Bryonie King, Gwenllian Pyrs, Manon Johnes and Alisha Butchers in their squad - were beaten 21-12 by Gloucester-Hartpury in the semi-finals.