Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rosie Galligan helped Harlequins to a fifth-placed finish in the Premier 15s last season

Saracens have re-signed England lock Rosie Galligan from fellow Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins.

The 25-year-old left Sarries for Quins in 2021, and made 30 appearances during her two years in south-west London.

She has won nine international caps, featuring at the Rugby World Cup last year and helping the Red Roses to a Six Nations Grand Slam this year.

"Her experiences will be a huge asset to the group," director of rugby Alex Austerberry told the club website. external-link

"Rosie has developed into one of the premier second rows in the country.

"She has a proven track record on the biggest of stages and I very much hope that she will propel us to more on-field success in years to come."