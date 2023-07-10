Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Former England winger McConnochie is yet to feature for Scotland

Ruaridh McConnochie has been called up to Scotland's latest World Cup warm-up camp following the retirement of star full-back Stuart Hogg.

Former captain Hogg had hoped to end his career after the autumn tournament in France but has been unable to return to full fitness.

Winger McConnochie, 31, switched allegiances to Scotland early this year, having been capped twice by England in 2019, but was not selected during the Six Nations.

He is joined in the squad by Bath team-mate Josh Bayliss, who replaces injured flanker Andy Christie.

Adam Hastings is also part of the group gathering for three days this week in St Andrews as the fly-half recovers from a leg issue.

Scotland will play the first of four pre-tournament Tests against Italy at Murrayfield on 29 July, with matches against France (home and away) and Georgia (home) to follow.

Gregor Townsend's team begin their World Cup campaign against defending champions South Africa on 10 September, with Ireland, Tonga and Romania also in Pool B.