Will Griffiths underwent knee surgery last season

Ospreys have re-signed prop Rhys Henry for next season.

The 24-year-old front row is the second signing announced by the club on Monday after Will Griffiths also extended his stay.

Back row Griffiths, also 24, was ruled out for most of last season after suffering a knee injury in October.

Griffiths, who made his regional debut as a teenager, had previously captained Ospreys and has made 49 appearances for the club.

However fly-half Cai Evans, in Switzerland as part of Warren Gatland's provisional World Cup squad, is leaving to join Welsh rivals Dragons.