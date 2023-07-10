Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Beth Blacklock made her Scotland debut after coming off the bench against England in March

Saracens have signed Scotland centre Beth Blacklock from fellow Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins.

The 25-year-old, who made her international debut during this year's Six Nations, spent three years with Quins after joining from DMP Sharks.

In total, she has won three caps for her country, which have all come as a replacement.

Blacklock joins Saracens after their third-placed finish in the Women's Premier 15s last season.

The top flight has been rebranded for the 2023-24 campaign, with the change part of a 10-year plan for the women's game in England.