Saracens and Sale competed in last season's final to be crowned champions of the Premiership

The 2023-24 Premiership season will begin on Friday, 13 October, with the final due to be held on Saturday, 8 June at Twickenham.

The campaign gets under way later than usual because of the Rugby World Cup in France, which concludes on 28 October.

The league is down to 10 clubs after the collapse of London Irish, following Worcester and Wasps' demise last year.

Premiership clubs will, however, return to action from 8 September in a revamped Premiership Rugby Cup.

The new-look competition will see sides from the Championship compete alongside top-tier teams over five consecutive weekends during the group stages.

The semi-finals and final will follow in February and March next year.