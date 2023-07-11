Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster's first home match is against the Bulls on Sunday, 29 October

Ulster's first home match of the United Rugby Championship season against the Bulls will be live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two NI.

After opening the season away to Zebre on 21 October, Ulster will host the Bulls on 29 October at 17:00 GMT.

Home matches against reigning champions Munster (10 November), Lions (17 November) and Connacht (22 December) will also be on iPlayer and BBC TV.

The BBC will also show games with Cardiff and Benetton in April.

Ulster begin their campaign away to Zebre on 21 October as the URC season is delayed because of the Rugby World Cup in France.

The opening rounds of matches will clash with the semi-finals of the tournament.

The top eight URC sides will qualify for the end of season play-offs which start on 7 June, 2024 and the final will take place on 22 June.

Dan McFarland's Ulster side face a tricky end to the regular season at home to Leinster and away to Munster.

Reigning champions Munster start their title defence against South African side Sharks on the opening weekend while Leinster travel to Glasgow Warriors and Connacht host Ospreys in Galway.