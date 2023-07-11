Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cara Hope in action against hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup

Wales prop Cara Hope says she will take a break from international rugby to focus on her career.

Hope says balancing professional sport while studying full-time medicine has left her "in a challenging place."

"I'm sad to be making this decision and it wasn't easy," the 29-year-old said.

"After years of playing and dedicating my life to rugby, I have decided that it's best for me to take a step away from the international stage for the time being."

Hope made her international debut in the 2018 Six Nations and has won 27 caps, which she admits she hopes to add to in the future.

"This isn't a retirement or a goodbye to rugby, rather a break so that I can refocus and ensure my future is stable and a career I enjoy is possible," she said.