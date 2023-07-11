Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Patchell played for a World XV in the Kilik Cup match against the Barbarians in May

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell has signed a one-year deal with New Zealand Super Rugby side Highlanders.

Patchell was released by Scarlets this summer and had been linked with a move to Dragons after the departures of JJ Hanrahan and Sam Davies.

But the 30-year-old said "the opportunity to head to Dunedin was too good to turn down."

Patchell was involved in the 2023 Six Nations, but was omitted from Wales' World Cup training squad.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Highlanders for the upcoming Super Rugby season," Patchell said.

"Having watched Super Rugby from afar, I'm excited for the 2024 season to begin. I look forward to getting started and contributing as much as I can both on and off the field."

Highlanders head coach, Clarke Dermody, said it was "fantastic news" Patchell had signed.

"I like his attacking mindset and skillset, which should align well with the way we want to play the game," Dermody said.

"He defends well, has a sound kicking game and his ability to cover fullback will be a real asset to us during the season."