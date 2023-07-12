Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's last match against Canada was a 26-19 victory in the 2021 Rugby World Cup semi-final

England will host a two-Test series against Canada in September before the new WXV tournament in New Zealand.

New boss John Mitchell will not be at the games because of his role with Japan at the men's Rugby World Cup.

The Red Roses will kick off at 14:30 BST on Saturday, 23 September at Exeter's Sandy Park - England's men face Chile the same day in Lille in the Rugby World Cup (kick-off 17:45).

The venue for the second match is yet to be confirmed.

England won a fifth successive Six Nations title in April.

Their forwards coach Louis Deacon said: "We are delighted to be facing one of the world's best teams on home turf.

"Canada are a powerful team and present a fantastic challenge as we look to build on the success of our Six Nations campaign and continue improving as a squad.

"The two-Test series is the perfect preparation as we build up to the inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand."