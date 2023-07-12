Centre Louie Hennessey scored two of Wales' six tries against Georgia

Under-20 World Championship: Wales v Australia Venue: Athlone Sports Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa Date: Friday, 14 July Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C & the BBC iPlayer. Report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have made three starting changes for Friday's U20 World Championship fifth place play-off against Australia.

Coach Mark Jones has gone for Bryn Bradley instead of Joe Westwood at 12, Lucas De La Rua starts at openside flanker for Seb Driscoll and lock Evan Hill comes in for injured Liam Edwards.

After beating Georgia 41-20 on Sunday, Wales will now look to finish their campaign by beating Australia to fifth.

"A lot of things came together on what we had been working on," Jones said.

"It felt like we had put on a more polished performance together around our whole game.

"Our set piece finished strong against Georgia. Our team management was really good, particularly in comparison to the second half against New Zealand. The boys learned the lessons, but we know for this match we are going to have to go up another couple of gears again.

"We're expecting a much more expansive game, not that Georgia aren't an expansive team but the conditions in Paarl were quite difficult underfoot and the ball was a little bit greasy so we couldn't move the ball into space.

"The pitch is going to be wider, drier and the weather prospects a little bit better overhead. I think Australia will look to move the ball to the edges a lot more efficiently than Georgia so they provide a different challenge. But I'm confident if we get the defence right like we did against Georgia, we can deal with it."

Australia booked their place in the fifth-sixth place play-off in Cape Town after they won 46-35 against a New Zealand side that had edged Wales by a single point in the pool stage.

Wales U20s: Harri Houston (Ospreys); Tom Florence (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Llien Morgan (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Lewis Lloyd (Ospreys), Kian Hire (Ospreys), Evan Hill (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (capt, Dragons), Lucas De La Rua (Cardiff Rugby), Morgan Morse (Ospreys).

Replacements: Lewis Morgan (Scarlets), Louis Fletcher (Ospreys), Tom Pritchard (Cardiff Met), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby), Gwilym Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Joe Westwood (Dragons RFC), Harri Wilde (Cardiff Rugby), Harri Williams (Ampthill).

Australia U20s: tbc