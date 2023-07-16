Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The injured Johnny Sexton entered the pitch after Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup defeat by La Rochelle in Dublin

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been given a three-match ban that will see him miss his country's three World Cup warm-up matches.

Sexton, 38, is not allowed to play in the fixtures against Italy, England and Samoa, but will be available for Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania on 9 September.

The punishment was given after he admitted misconduct towards match officials following Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle in May.

The European Professional Club Rugby disciplinary committee found Sexton's behaviour "confrontational and aggressive towards and disrespectful of the match officials".

Leinster have also been handed a suspended fine of £7,500. Both the club and Sexton have the right to appeal against the decisions, which must be done by 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

The fly-half, who intends to retire after the World Cup in France, missed the final on 20 May through injury but entered the pitch after the match.

Leinster lost 27-26 in the Dublin final and Sexton became involved in an exchange with South African referee Jaco Peyper and other match officials following the game.

He appeared by video conference call before an independent disciplinary panel chaired by Christopher Quinlan KC on Thursday.

Ireland's opening World Cup warm-up match is against Italy on 5 August, followed by matches with England and Samoa on 19 and 26 August.

Their first World Cup game is on 9 September against Romania in Bordeaux.