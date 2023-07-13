Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

La Rochelle also beat Leinster in the 2021/22 Champions Cup final

Back-to-back Champions Cup winners La Rochelle will host Leinster - who they have beaten in the past two finals - in their opening 2023-24 pool fixture on 10 December.

Premiership champions Saracens are away to Bulls in South Africa on 9 December.

Glasgow Warriors will host Northampton on 8 December with Ulster travelling to Bath a day later.

Bristol Bears open their campaign against Lyon on 9 December, while Cardiff will start their Champions Cup campaign with a trip to French champions Toulouse.

The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions released their full pool fixtures external-link on Thursday.

Both tournaments play their last-16 matches on the weekend of 5-7 April, with the quarter-finals two weeks later.

The semi-finals are scheduled for 3-5 May with both finals taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the Challenge Cup final on 24 May and the Champions Cup a day later.