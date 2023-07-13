Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kanako Kobayashi helped Exeter win their first-ever trophy - the 2022 Allianz Cup

Japan centre Kanako Kobayashi will return to Exeter for the forthcoming Premiership Women's Rugby season.

The 24-year-old missed all of last season with a serious knee injury, having spent the previous campaign with the Premier 15s runners-up.

She scored four tries in 16 appearances in her first spell at Sandy Park, helping Exeter win the Allianz Cup.

"Everyone saw from her first season with us what an asset she is to the squad," said Exeter boss Susie Appleby.

"Her game understanding, together with her hard running and her quality in defence, make her the player she is.

"The great thing is she knows all about the club, she knows a lot of the other girls, so fitting her back into the system shouldn't be too much of a problem."

Kobayashi's return comes after England international Harriet Millar-Mills committed herself to the club.