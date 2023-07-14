Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Rory Darge (left) and Ewan Ashman model the new Scotland kits

Fierce internal competition can drive Scotland to success at the World Cup, believes Ewan Ashman, with the Edinburgh hooker saying: "We're not going there to finish second."

Scotland are in a tough group in France, meeting defending champions South Africa and Ireland, the top-ranked side in the world.

"We've got competition going through the roof and that's bringing out the best in everyone," Ashman told BBC Scotland after the latest pre-tournament camp.

"You're butting heads and making each other better every day.

"Everyone is doing all they can to get on the plane and unfortunately some great players are going to miss out on the World Cup."

Having selected 41 players in May, head coach Gregor Townsend must trim his training squad to 33 for the tournament this autumn.

Following a third-place finish in the Six Nations, Ashman is greatly encouraged by recent form and the intensity of training.

"You've seen the big results, we are capable of doing it," he said. "All we need is that consistency and I think we can bring that with the way these camps have been going.

"We're not going there to finish second, we're going to win games."

Scotland play four warm-up Tests before the World Cup, meeting France home and away and hosting Italy and Georgia.

Looking ahead to huge contests against South Africa and Six Nations champions Ireland, along with Pool B matches against Tonga and Romania, Ashman declared: "We need to front up and be abrasive.

"With the group we have, I think we need to be physical, confrontational and aggressive."

Scotland can cope without 'legend' Hogg

Scotland, who have not been beyond the World Cup quarter-finals since 1991, will be without Stuart Hogg in France, with the star full-back announcing his retirement last weekend.

Back row Rory Darge described Hogg, capped 100 times, as "a Scottish legend" but added: "We have so much class in the back three, I'm sure we will still perform."

Ashman shared those sentiments, adding: "As good a player as Hoggy is, it's an opportunity for somebody else. We've got huge depth and I have no doubt the boys can step up.

"He's a huge character and everyone is gutted he's not involved. It's unfortunate we don't get to give him the goodbye he deserves."