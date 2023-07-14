Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Davies is a former Wales Under-20s cap

Ospreys have signed former Scarlets scrum-half Luke Davies for the 2023-24 season.

The 21-year-old moved to Jersey Reds for the end of last season having made his Scarlets debut in October, 2021.

Ospreys have seen Rhys Webb leave to join Biarritz amid Welsh rugby's financial issues.

"It's brilliant to be signing for such a big club like the Ospreys," said Davies.

"There's a great group down here, the coaches and players have already made me feel welcome.

"This is a top opportunity for me to contribute my skills and passion to a club with such a rich history and dedicated fan base."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "We're happy to announce Luke as a new signing at the Ospreys.

"He is a player with a lot of potential and one of our focuses will be working closely with him to help him achieve that.

"As a young scrum half, he'll bring a fresh skillset and set of energy to the team."