Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Borthwick took over as England coach from Eddie Jones in December 2022

England have cut Bath flanker Sam Underhill and Sale prop Bevan Rodd from their World Cup training squad.

Coach Steve Borthwick has trimmed the party from 41 to 39 players as England step up their preparations for September's tournament in France.

Underhill was one of the stars of England's run to the 2019 final but has endured an injury-hit few years since.

Rodd's exit leaves loose-head Joe Marler in a good position to make the final squad of 33, named on 7 August.

Marler last played for England 18 months ago but made himself available after assurances from Borthwick he was in the running for the final 33.

The squad assembled at their Bagshot training base on Monday following a warm-weather training camp in Italy last week.

Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence, Mako and Billy Vunipola and Jack Walker will also join the camp to continue their rehabilitation from injury.

England's first warm-up match for the tournament is against Wales in Cardiff on 5 August, the first of four summer fixtures.