Taulupe Faletau (centre) arrived late for the World Cup warm-up training camp in Switzerland

Number eight Taulupe Faletau will not travel to Turkey for Wales' World Cup training camp because of a calf injury.

Johnny Williams, Joe Roberts, Owen Williams and Alex Cuthbert will also miss the eight-day trip.

Their absence in Turkey means the quintet miss the World Cup warm-up game against England on 5 August in Cardiff.

Wales' squad remains at 48 and head coach Warren Gatland expects the missing five to join up with the 43 he will work with in Turkey from 23 July.

The Wales coach names his final 33-man World Cup squad in late August, with his side opening their tournament against Fiji on 10 September.

Missing men

Wales have not released any official details on why the five players are not travelling to Turkey.

Cardiff number eight Faletau missed the opening week of the two-week trip to Switzerland as he recovered from a calf injury before joining up at the altitude camp. He will continue his recovery in Wales over the next few weeks.

Ospreys duo Owen Williams and Alex Cuthbert also missed the Switzerland visit because of personal reasons but the pair had hoped to make it to Turkey.

Scarlets centre Williams was in Switzerland but is now recovering from a hamstring injury after returning early from the two-week trip.

The other centre options in the squad include Roberts, Max Llewellyn, Mason Grady, Nick Tompkins, George North and Keiran Williams.

Hooker Ken Owens has already been ruled out with a back injury, while Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb announced their international retirements before the tournament preparation started.

Lock Cory Hill is unavailable after signing for a Japan fourth division side, while Cardiff prop Rhys Carre was released by Wales after they stated he had "failed to meet individual performance targets".

World Cup warm-ups

Gatland's side will host England on 5 August before travelling to Twickenham seven days later.

Wales will complete their tournament preparation against world champions South Africa on 19 August in Cardiff, with Gatland scheduled to name his final squad the following week.

Wales open their pool campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux before further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

"We're really pleased with how our two-week training camp has gone in Switzerland," said Gatland.

"The players worked extremely hard and made really good progress.

"We've decided to keep a larger group in our squad as we prepare for our three Vodafone Summer Series matches.

"We know injuries unfortunately can be picked up along the way, so it's important to ensure that as wide a number of players as possible are up to speed with our plans."

Wales squad for Turkey

Forwards (25): Corey Domachowski, Kemsley Mathias, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Sam Parry, Keiron Assiratti, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Henry Thomas, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Rhys Davies, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan, Taine Plumtree, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs (18): Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, George North, Nick Tompkins, Keiran Williams, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer, Cai Evans, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, Tom Rogers, Liam Williams.

Players missing Turkey trip but remain in Wales squad (5): Taulupe Faletau, Joe Roberts, Johnny Williams, Owen Williams, Alex Cuthbert.