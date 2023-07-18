Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland were beaten 53-3 by France in April as Emma Swords made her international debut as a replacement

Ealing Trailfinders have signed Ireland scrum-half Emma Swords from fellow Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins.

The 27-year-old was in her second stint with Quins, having re-joined the south-west London side from Saracens in 2021.

Swords won her first international cap for Ireland against France in this year's Six Nations.

Ealing director of women's rugby Giselle Mather described her as "a very knowledgeable scrum-half".

"Emma's game management ability is at the centre of everything she does," Mather told the club website. external-link

"Her thirst to continue to develop and bring out the best in everyone around her is palpable."

Ealing have also signed back row Megan Barwick from Bristol Bears and utility back Courtney Pursglove from Sale Sharks this week, before their maiden top-flight campaign.