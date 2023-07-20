Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Gareth Davies, Josh Adams and Taulupe Faletau model the new Wales shirt for the 2023 World Cup

He announced himself on the global stage four years ago by finishing as the World Cup top try scorer in Japan.

So it is something Wales wing Josh Adams would like to emulate in France this autumn after scoring seven tournament tries in 2019.

"That would be nice, wouldn't it?" said Adams.

"It would be good to go one better with eight."

Adams, 28, had struggled for full fitness last season but says he feels good ahead of the tournament.

"I feel in the best shape I've been in for a long time, probably all year," said Adams, whose tally stands at 20 tries in 49 Tests for Wales.

"I was struggling at the end of last season with a few knocks. Nothing major but just a few things which slowed progress down. I've had a clear run, trained well and feel fit and healthy. I'm starting to feel back to myself, which is good."

Adams has just returned from Wales' training camp in Switzerland and will head with 42 others to Turkey on Sunday for an eight-day trip.

"It's been a tough two weeks but was what we expected," said Adams.

"I can't remember if it was better knowing what we were going into because I've done it before or being naïve to the fact you're going to have to work hard.

"The boys who have come in have definitely added something, which has made it even better.

"It was warm in Switzerland and it's upwards of 40 degrees in Turkey so it will stress us with the heat.

"There will be more rugby orientated stuff as we inch closer towards the matches now. Our focus will flip more towards the rugby and we'll try and dial in on the things there."

Adams will hope to benefit from an improved Wales attacking game if he is to repeat his try-scoring exploits in Japan.

"It was clear one of our work-ons from the Six Nations was as a backline but also a team we need to be more efficient in attack," said Adams.

"We need to use the ball better. Some of the stuff we've been doing will definitely allow us to do that.

"The conditioning will help but the focus in Turkey will be more on the rugby and hopefully that allows us to nail that bit of detail.

"We'll definitely be a better attacking team come the World Cup."

Wales wing Josh Adams scored the first of his seven World Cup 2019 tries against Georgia

Three World Cup warm-up matches await Wales when they return with the opening game against England on 5 August followed by the return fixture at Twickenham seven days later.

Wales finish their warm-up campaign against world champions South Africa on 19 August before the final 33-man squad is named.

"We approach them as Test matches," said Adams.

"As a squad that's our mentality. They're important games. Yes there is a factor of injury but if you don't go hard in these games you're not giving yourself the best preparation.

"There are a lot of things we need to work on tweak leading into the World Cup."

After finishing fifth in the Six Nations with a solitary victory and with high-profile players like Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Rhys Webb and Ken Owens missing, Wales will be written off before the tournament as they look to get out of a group that includes Fiji, Argentina, Georgia and Portugal.

"It can be a motivating factor to prove a point," said Adams.

"It was disappointing to only win one game in the Six Nations. We know we're miles better than that. It's something we might talk about as we get closer towards the games and the World Cup.

"It's almost the same as the 2019 group apart from Portugal replacing Uruguay so absolutely we belief we can get out of the pool."

Returning Wales coach Warren Gatland will provide that edge to prove people wrong.

"He's a great motivator, somebody who has a presence," said Adams.

"When he walks into a room and starts to talk, all eyes are on him. He's got an aura about him. He's certainly someone everyone works hard for and respects given his previous achievements here.

"With the weeks we've had and talks with him I think we'll be in the best possible shape."

Wales will need to be when they open their campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September.

"We've seen little bits of Fiji," said Adams.

"The coaches will have been delving deeper into their tactics. But what I will say is they're unpredictable. What a team.

"They've got some ex-All Blacks who have gone over to represent their home nation. What athletes they are.

"In their first game of 2019 they played Australia and they ran them close as well. It's a very tough one to start."