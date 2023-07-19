Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lindelwa Gwala featured for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup last year

Premiership Women's Rugby newcomers Ealing Trailfinders have signed South Africa international Lindelwa Gwala.

The 25-year-old hooker has scored five tries in 25 appearances for her country and joins from the Sharks.

"Lindelwa is a strong, dynamic and experienced athlete," director of rugby Giselle Mather told the club website. external-link

"As a powerful ball carrier and scrummager, coupled with excellent arrows at the lineout, she will make a statement in the league."