Lindelwa Gwala: South Africa hooker joins Ealing Trailfinders women
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Premiership Women's Rugby newcomers Ealing Trailfinders have signed South Africa international Lindelwa Gwala.
The 25-year-old hooker has scored five tries in 25 appearances for her country and joins from the Sharks.
"Lindelwa is a strong, dynamic and experienced athlete," director of rugby Giselle Mather told the club website.
"As a powerful ball carrier and scrummager, coupled with excellent arrows at the lineout, she will make a statement in the league."