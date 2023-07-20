Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Everitt replaces Mike Blair, who stepped down as head coach at the end of last season

Edinburgh have appointed experienced South African Sean Everitt as their senior coach for the 2023-24 season.

The ex-Sharks head coach joins from his consultancy role with the Bulls on an initial one-year deal with immediate effect subject to a visa being issued.

An attack and backline specialist, the 53-year-old was part of the Sharks franchise for 15 years from 2007.

Steve Diamond will continue as a consultant in pre-season as Everitt settles in at Edinburgh.

Everitt will link up with the squad later this month and will head up a coaching group that includes Stevie Lawrie (forwards), Michael Todd (defence) and Rob Chrystie, who has been promoted from academy coach to assistant attack and skills coach.

"I'm honoured and delighted," said Everitt.

"Edinburgh has a proud history and I'm privileged to be part of their journey toward becoming a top club in Europe.

"My family and I are excited and are looking forward to our future in Edinburgh."

Everitt began his coaching career at age-grade level and progressed through the Sharks system to become head coach for three seasons, during which time he worked with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi as well as South Africa backs Lukhanyo Am and Pat Lambie.

His teams, who are renowned for an attractive style of rugby, replaces Mike Blair, who stepped down as Edinburgh head coach at the end of last season and recently became assistant coach at Japanese club Kobe Steelers.

He was sacked as Sharks head coach following a 35-0 defeat in Durban against Cardiff Blues last November.

Scottish Rugby CEO Mark Dodson said: "We are very pleased to be bringing a coach of Sean's experience and approach to Edinburgh for the coming season.

"The way his teams play compliments Edinburgh's own attacking philosophy, which coupled with his knowledge of the United Rugby Championship and depth of coaching experience, were key factors for us."