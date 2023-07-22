Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

WillGriff John spent four seasons at Sale before leaving for Scarlets

Wales prop WillGriff John has signed for Paris team Racing 92 as short-term cover during this autumn's World Cup.

John, 30, was released by Scarlets at the end of the 2022-23 season and has been picked up by the French club.

The tight-head prop played twice for Wales during 2020 under former coach Wayne Pivac.

John made his debut against as a replacement against South Africa in November 2020 and started against Fiji eight days later.