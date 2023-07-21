Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Silvia Turani made her Italy debut in 2017 and featured once in this year's Women's Six Nations

Harlequins have signed Italy prop Silvia Turani from fellow Premiership Women's Rugby club Exeter Chiefs.

The 28-year-old, who has won 25 international caps, featured 17 times last season as the Chiefs were beaten in the Premier 15s final.

"Silvia is going to bring lots of positive energy and professionalism into this group," said Quins technical director Brent Janse van Rensburg.

"On the pitch she is a good scrummager and provides intensity in defence."

Quins have also signed scrum-half Flo Robinson from Exeter, while Australia internationals Kaitlan Leaney and Bella McKenzie have signed new contracts at the Twickenham Stoop.