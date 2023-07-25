Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Juan Martin Gonzalez joined London Irish in November 2021

Premiership champions Saracens have signed Argentina back-row forward Juan Martin Gonzalez following the demise of London Irish.

The 22-year-old, who has scored six tries in 22 international outings for the Pumas, will move to the north London club after the Rugby World Cup.

"He has shown his ability over the past couple of seasons," director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website. external-link

"We believe he has his best rugby ahead of him."