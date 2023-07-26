Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ffion Lewis is one of Wales' 25 full-time professional rugby union players

Wales scrum-half Ffion Lewis has revealed her endometriosis was so severe it almost left her infertile.

Lewis was diagnosed with the condition after experiencing "bad periods, bloat, back pain and severe fatigue".

Endometriosis sees tissue similar to the lining of the womb growing in other areas of the body, such as the ovaries.

Lewis shared on social media external-link that had she not had surgery her chances of conceiving a baby "were literally single figures".

"My surgeon originally thought he may find a small amount under an ovary because they thought I was at the lower risk," the 27-year-old said.

"But his words post-surgery were that you were 'riddled with endo'.

"It was that bad (please appreciate this transparency) that I literally became infertile from having endometriosis.

"Luckily he was able to remove it all so it has hopefully been restored.

"But it got me thinking, I hadn't prioritised this as being that important... I nearly didn't have this done because I thought it could be a waste of time, but I knew it was affecting my performance.

"Imagine I came to it in time and finding out I can't have a baby?"

'Reality check'

Lewis chose to speak out to help raise awareness of the gynaecological condition, which can affect up to one in 10 women.

"As female athletes and women in general, we put so much pressure on ourselves to always be so brave and strong," said the 33-time capped international.

"I don't think we realise how mentally tough we are, but our female health is so important and it's been a real reality check for me.

"I didn't have a clue what endo [endometriosis] was until this year and I've been living with it since my teens. I just feel there's so much we deserve to be educated on especially if you're involved in sport."

Lewis has been a professional rugby player since January 2022 and admits to struggling to manage her symptoms during fitness sessions.

She said she experienced pain similar to labour contractions and would be "uncomfortably ill" afterwards.

"I always had this fear of being 'that' athlete that drops out during a hard session or being 'that' athlete that would make an excuse, so instead I would just grind through the pain and face the consequences later," Lewis said.

Ffion Lewis credits Wales team medic Jo Perkins (second from left) for helping her get a diagnosis

But Lewis now realises her physical health is more important.

"As females/athletes, we need to talk more, talk more about how our bodies are feeling especially because in sport due to a majority of coaches and staff being male, we need to normalise these conversations," she added.

"I'm very lucky and grateful that I've had an incredible physio who's so passionate about female health, that really investigated into this.

"Hopefully we can start recognising that in some cases, it's more than just a painful period."

Lewis is now on the road to recovery for the second time this year.

She had previously had surgery after suffering a serious knee injury in this year's Women's Six Nations.

Lewis has been ruled out of the new WXV tournament which will see Wales travel to New Zealand in October to take on the world's top teams.