Bryony Cleall had spells with Saracens and Wasps before joining Harlequins

England prop Bryony Cleall has signed a new contract with Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins.

The 31-year-old scored five tries in nine league outings for Quins last season after joining from Wasps.

Cleall has won seven caps for the Red Roses since making her international debut against Ireland in the 2019 Women's Six Nations.

She will take on a coaching role at Twickenham Stoop this season, acting as forwards transition coach.

"On pitch, Bryony's ability to influence the game is immense," Quins technical director Brent Janse van Rensburg told the club website. external-link

"She is a lot more than just a front row player. She has an incredible skill set and feeling for the game, reading what is in front of her very effectively."

Quins have not disclosed the length of Cleall's new deal.