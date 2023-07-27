Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Argentina prop Rodrigo Martinez's 2021-22 season with Wasps was cut short by an Achilles injury

Dragons have signed Argentina prop Rodrigo Martinez for the 2023-34 season.

The 25-year-old loose-head had signed with London Irish this summer before the club filed for administration.

Martinez, who made his Test debut for Argentina in 2021, previously played for Wasps before they were suspended from England's Premiership in 2022.

"We're excited to welcome Rodrigo to the Dragons in the next couple of weeks," said head coach Dai Flanagan.

"Rodrigo has already spent time playing in England and is good friends with [Dragons' scrum-half] Gonzalo Bertranou, so we're confident he will settle quickly into our environment and make his mark."

Martinez played for Jaguares in Super Rugby, Argentine side Los Ceibos and Paraguayan club Olimpia Lions in the Super Liga Americana de Rugby before moving to England.

After Wasps were placed into administration he returned to Argentina, starting eight matches for Pampas XV in the Super Rugby Americas since March.

"I'm really excited to join Dragons for the coming season," said Martinez.

"I can't wait to now meet the Dragons family at Rodney Parade."

Martinez is the Dragons' fifth new signing for the forthcoming campaign, joining fellow recruits Cai Evans, Dan Lydiate, Dane Blacker and Corey Baldwin.