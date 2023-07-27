Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santiago Grondona played eight times for Pau after seven appearances for Exeter last season

Bristol Bears have signed Argentina forward Santiago Grondona.

The 24-year-old former Exeter player, who can play at lock or in the back row, joins from French side Pau.

Grondona played eight times for Pau after moving to France from the Chiefs in February and is part of Argentina's squad at the Rugby Championship.

He was a key player in the Pumas' 34-31 win over Australia earlier this month and featured in his country's historic win in New Zealand last August.

"Santiago is a versatile, powerful back row forward and we're pleased to bring in a player of his quality to bolster the depth in our pack ahead of the new season," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"He has been outstanding in international rugby over the past 12 months and continues to go from strength to strength.

"He will add huge value to us on and off the field and we look forward to him joining up with the squad."