Tinus de Beer (R) has been a regular performer in South Africa's Currie Cup

Cardiff have completed the signing of South African outside-half Tinus de Beer.

De Beer has been a long-term target for the Arms Park region that has lost both Jarrod Evans and Rhys Priestland this summer.

Initial efforts to sign the 27-year-old from Currie Cup side Pumas were blocked by the Welsh Rugby Union.

However the player's agency has confirmed external-link the player has signed and arrived in Cardiff on Friday.

De Beer was once seen as a future Springbok when he was selected for South Africa Schools and then helped steer the Junior Boks to third place in the Under-20s World Cup in 2015.

He broke into the Bulls senior team and has been a regular in the Currie Cup ever since.

Finding a new fly-half has been a priority for Cardiff this summer.

Evans is among 17 players to leave the Arms Park at the end of last season when he signed for Harlequins after Cardiff were unable to offer a competitive offer amid drastic cost-cutting.

Priestland has also left, but has yet to confirm whether or not he will retire from the game while Cardiff missed out on signing either Sam Davies or Rhys Patchell.

Ben Thomas is one fly-half option and is among a handful of players the club has now been able to announce as having signed new contracts following a conclusion to the Dai Young saga.

The director of rugby has split from the club despite allegations of bullying, in April, being withdrawn.

Wales lock Teddy Williams and Theo Cabango have also agreed new deals while Cardiff have announced the signing of prop Rhys Litterick from Harlequins.