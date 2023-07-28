Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dom Morris played a key role in England Under-20s winning the 2017 Six Nations campaign, playing in every match

Ospreys have signed centre Dom Morris on a season-long loan from Saracens.

Morris, 25, has made more than 50 appearances for Saracens since making his debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup against Scarlets in 2017.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started with the Ospreys, they're a big team with an impressive legacy," said Morris.

"It's a fresh opportunity for me to express my talent and contribute to making the team better wherever I can."

Morris qualifies for Ireland through his grandmother and remains eligible because he has not played senior international rugby for England.

Ospreys have centres Keiran Williams and George North involved in Wales' World Cup training squad, while Joe Hawkins, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler and Michael Collins left at the end of last season.

"His presence will fortify our backline, offering a fresh set of pace and creativity to our options in the centre," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.