Australia 7-38 New Zealand: All Blacks hammer Wallabies to win Rugby Championship

2023 Rugby Championship: Australia v New Zealand
Australia (7) 7
Try: Valetini Con: Gordon
New Zealand (19) 38
Tries: Frizell, Taylor, Jordan, Clarke, Telea, Ioane Cons: Mo'unga 4

New Zealand cruised past Australia to win their third Rugby Championship in a row, with Eddie Jones still yet to win a game as the new Wallaby head coach.

The All Blacks' first-half tries came from Shannon Frizell, Codie Taylor and Will Jordan, after Rob Valetini had put Australia ahead early on.

And the visitors pulled clear in the second half in Melbourne with tries from Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane.

The sides face each other next weekend in the second Bledisloe Cup game.

More to follow

Line-ups

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, McDermott; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa (capt); Frost, Skelton; Holloway, T Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Tupou, Arnold, Leota, White, Cooper, Perese.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Telea; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Papali'i, Savea (capt).

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'ungafasi, Laulala, Whitelock, Jacobson, Roigard, Lienert-Brown, Clarke.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 13:58

    Oh dear !!

    I hate to think what the ABs are going to do to our beloved Scotland at the RWC

    If we have misfortune to meet them, it could be carnage.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 13:55

    NZ haven't won the Rugby Championship just yet.

  • Comment posted by Rack of Lamb, today at 13:55

    Of the home nations I can only see Wales beating New Zealand because Wales have Dan Biggar

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 13:54

    NZ awesome. Aus woeful. May not get out of the WC group.

  • Comment posted by Chef, today at 13:52

    The other wheel has fallen off Eddie's chariot .

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 13:51

    Eddie Jones is a joke

    • Reply posted by badwolf stroud, today at 13:58

      badwolf stroud replied:
      Eddie will reach the semis at the least,20 years of world cup experience, few teams could compete with NZ today

  • Comment posted by cjw1976, today at 13:49

    Watched game on tv and have to say was the most bored I have ever been watching rugby. Australia are a shadow of a team, have no defence what so ever and going forward have absolutely nothing either. Australia must be worried at how inept a side they have with no good prospects for future .From what have seen though no northern hemisphere side has anything to worry about from southern hemisphere

    • Reply posted by Big Swifty, today at 13:56

      Big Swifty replied:
      Ha, ha, NZ just warming up, Ireland and France won't get close, the others lucky to make the quarters.

  • Comment posted by MWFCZookeepers, today at 13:49

    Taxi for Jones…!!!?

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 13:43

    i wonder how oblique eddie jones reply will be to another defeat

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 13:43

    Eh possibly keeping his powder dry.
    AB’s totally different class to all other teams.

  • Comment posted by bigjohn, today at 13:42

    Enjoy Eddie Auz ,he knows how to coach,he knows how to wind up the opp,He doesnt know how to accept blame,Auz should of kept rennie eh.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 13:41

    Fingers crossed Argentina win tonight

    • Reply posted by Jozi, today at 13:45

      Jozi replied:
      They won't, will lose by 20+

  • Comment posted by Elarbee, today at 13:39

    I already knew this, thanks to the cricketing commentary of Jim Maxwell!

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 13:36

    Does John Eales fancy a game again?

    Crikey Australian Rugby is in a bad way. Only going to get worse in years to come as well

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 13:36

    The AB's just may have timed their WC run perfectly though I caveat that cos this is an Eddie Jones Wallabies team. That opening match on the 8th Sept is beginning to look very tasty indeed!

  • Comment posted by je9726, today at 13:34

    Thump? Hammer? Infantile journalism

  • Comment posted by No, today at 13:34

    I think we dodged the bullet parting ways with Eddie.....

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 13:34

    Jones will soon become the first head coach to be sacked twice by the same country !!!!!

  • Comment posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 13:34

    You can't look much further than NZ to win the WC, what other international team would beat Australia so convincingly in their own back yard? France will have home advantage but have they got the mental ability to stay focused every game?The Australian pack did well tonight & will be good enough to beat Wales & Fiji. I fear for my Wales after today.

    • Reply posted by Zootho, today at 13:39

      Zootho replied:
      I wouldn't write France or Ireland off. Beating Australia in Oz isn't the achievement it used to be.

  • Comment posted by Michael Etherington, today at 13:34

    Surely they have to sack Eddie🏉🤷‍♂️!! Good decision by RFU to get rid of him. Arrogant & out of touch with playing tactics.

