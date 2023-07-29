Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

2023 Rugby Championship: Australia v New Zealand Australia (7) 7 Try: Valetini Con: Gordon New Zealand (19) 38 Tries: Frizell, Taylor, Jordan, Clarke, Telea, Ioane Cons: Mo'unga 4

New Zealand cruised past Australia to win their third Rugby Championship in a row, with Eddie Jones still yet to win a game as the new Wallaby head coach.

The All Blacks' first-half tries came from Shannon Frizell, Codie Taylor and Will Jordan, after Rob Valetini had put Australia ahead early on.

And the visitors pulled clear in the second half in Melbourne with tries from Caleb Clarke and Rieko Ioane.

The sides face each other next weekend in the second Bledisloe Cup game.

More to follow

Line-ups

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Gordon, McDermott; Bell, Porecki, Alaalatoa (capt); Frost, Skelton; Holloway, T Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Uelese, Slipper, Tupou, Arnold, Leota, White, Cooper, Perese.

New Zealand: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Telea; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Papali'i, Savea (capt).

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'ungafasi, Laulala, Whitelock, Jacobson, Roigard, Lienert-Brown, Clarke.

Referee: Wayne Barnes