Eben Etzebeth scored his fifth international try on his 112th appearance for South Africa

2023 Rugby Championship: South Africa v Argentina South Africa (15) 22 Tries: Etzebeth, De Allende, Libbok Cons: Libbok 2 Pens: Libbok Argentina (9) 21 Tries: M Carreras, Bertranou Con: S Carreras Pens: S Carreras 3

South Africa faced a stern test of their World Cup credentials as they edged an impressive Argentina to finish runners-up in the Rugby Championship.

Santiago Carreras put the Pumas 6-0 up before Eben Etzebeth and Damien de Allende gave the hosts a 15-9 ahead.

Argentina dominated the second half but Marnie Libbok's breakaway try with 12 minutes left proved crucial.

Mateo Carreras and Gonzalo Bertranou scored late tries but South Africa just about held on for the win.

The result could have been different if Gloucester fly-half Santiago Carreras had not missed two second-half penalties as Argentina fell agonisingly short of a first win over the Springboks since 2018 and what would have been back-to-back wins over Australia and South Africa.

South Africa's win came after New Zealand cruised past Australia, scoring six tries in a 38-7 win, to claim their third Rugby Championship in as many years and retain the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st year in a row.

The Springboks play the All Blacks on 25 August in a warm-up game before the start of the defence of the World Cup, with both sides looking to become the first team to win the trophy four times.

There was a lengthy delay seconds after kick-off when South Africa scrum-half Grant Williams was caught by a high challenge from Juan Cruz Mallia as the Argentina full-back looked to charge down his kick.

Williams' first international start lasted only 16 seconds as he appeared to be knocked unconscious when the jumping Mallia's hip struck his head, while referee Andrew Brace took no action against the full-back, saying the contact was unavoidable.

Mateo Carreras scored the first of two late Argentina tries as they fell to defeat by a single point

When the action restarted Santiago Carreras slotted a third-minute conversion to put the Pumas ahead, before Mallia was charged down on his own line but Jesse Kriel could not gather the ball to score.

Carreras and Springbok fly-half Libbok exchanged penalties to make it 6-3 before the hosts scored the opening try after 20 minutes.

Etzebeth, playing his 112th international, started and finished the move with a short line-out routine before staying on the wing to collect Willie le Roux's pass and fend off Santiago Carreras to register his fifth Test try and put the Springboks in front for the first time.

They had a second six minutes later when Libbok sent a penalty into the corner and De Allende dropped over the line off the back of a well-executed rolling maul, with Libbok adding the conversion to make it 15-6.

Springboks forced to show defensive qualities

Carreras made it 15-9 at the halfway stage of a bruising encounter but then missed two second-half penalties as Argentina piled on the pressure.

The Pumas were made to pay with 12 minutes remaining when a loose pass was seized on by Faf de Klerk who broke away and found Libbok who crossed the line untouched for the first points of the second half.

Despite the setback, the Pumas remained on top and as they looked to attack the line De Allende slapped the ball down, earning himself a yellow card to see the hosts play the last eight minutes with 14 men.

Argentina immediately made the extra man count as Mateo Carreras crossed with six minutes remaining and Bertranou scored with the last action of the match as the Pumas lost out by a single point.

The two sides face each other again in Buenos Aires on 5 August as they continue their World Cup preparations.

Line-ups

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Kriel, de Allende, Arendse; Libbok, Williams; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Orie; van Staden, du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Mbonambi, Nyakane, Koch, Smith, Snyman, de Klerk, Am, Willemse.

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Cinti, Chocobares, Imhoff; S Carreras, Bazan Velez; Gallo, Montoya, Gomez Kodela; Paulos, Lavanini; Matera, Grondona, Gonzalez.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz-Chaparro, Sclavi, Rubiolo, Isa, Bertranou, Albornoz, Moroni.

Referee: Andrew Brace