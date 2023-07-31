Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Russell scored a try in Scotland's Six Nations game against France earlier this year

International: Scotland v France Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 August Time: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Fly-half Finn Russell believes Scotland can "get hot for a couple of games" to escape the Rugby World Cup's most difficult pool and become the tournament's surprise package.

Scotland are in a daunting pool with defending champions South Africa and Ireland, the world's top-ranked team.

They face France on Saturday in the second of four World Cup warm-up games.

"You catch someone cold or someone gets an early yellow card, you never know what will happen," Russell, 30, said.

"It is a really tough group for us - and no-one's talking about Tonga either with the players they've got. But if you get good for a few games in a World Cup, that's all it can take.

"So we've got three or four really tough games, but it's a challenge I'm looking forward to."

Russell, who played his club rugby in France with Racing 92 last season but will join Bath in the English Premiership after the World Cup, is relishing the chance to play again after a long break.

Scotland face South Africa on 10 September before games against Tonga, pool outsiders Romania and finally Six Nations Grand Slam winners Ireland.

The British and Irish Lions playmaker is well aware Gregor Townsend's side must hit the ground running when the tournament begins in France next month.

"These next three games will be really important for myself and for the team to get back into it, after eight weeks that I've not played," added Russell.

"I might play well straight away, I'm not sure, but after having eight weeks off it's very different going from training to a Test match against the number two team in the world.

"I'm not sure what team France are going to put out, but even if it's not their strongest team, they've got really good strength and depth, so it's always going to be a really tough match."