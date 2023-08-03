Wales v England: Marcus Smith starts at fly-half with Ellis Genge captain
|Summer Series: Wales v England
|Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST
|Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
Marcus Smith will start at fly-half for England against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, with Ellis Genge captaining the side.
Smith, 24, last started for England in the 53-10 defeat by France in the Six Nations, and is joined by Harlequins team-mate Danny Care at scrum-half.
Flanker Tom Pearson makes his debut, while potential debutants Theo Dan and Tom Willis are on the bench.
No player who played in the Premiership final is in the starting XV.
Line-up
England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Porter, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge (capt), Blamire, Stuart; Ribbans, Martin; Ludlam, Pearson, Dombrandt.
Replacements: Dan, Rodd, Sinckler, Hill, T Willis, Van Poortvliet, Ford, Slade.
Excited to see George Martin @ tight head lock - he's been ripping up trees in training.
Pearson could sneak his way into the final 33 with a storming game
Would've loved to have seen T Willis start - don't think there's much to learn from Dombrandt.
Hope Cokanasiga has a big game - looks like he'll need it to displace May/Watson