Wales v England: Marcus Smith starts at fly-half with Ellis Genge captain

Summer Series: Wales v England
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Marcus Smith will start at fly-half for England against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, with Ellis Genge captaining the side.

Smith, 24, last started for England in the 53-10 defeat by France in the Six Nations, and is joined by Harlequins team-mate Danny Care at scrum-half.

Flanker Tom Pearson makes his debut, while potential debutants Theo Dan and Tom Willis are on the bench.

No player who played in the Premiership final is in the starting XV.

Line-up

England: Steward; Malins, Marchant, Porter, Cokanasiga; Smith, Care; Genge (capt), Blamire, Stuart; Ribbans, Martin; Ludlam, Pearson, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Dan, Rodd, Sinckler, Hill, T Willis, Van Poortvliet, Ford, Slade.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 12:15

    Wonderful to have an HYS for the England team, we’ve already had one on the speculation write up, we’ve got one for Wales and TWO for Ireland.

    Nothing for Scotland….!!

    #defundthebbc #nolicensefee

  • Comment posted by andrewkb, today at 12:14

    Apparently, Borthwick is naming his final 33 on Monday, with just this one game v. Wales to help him decide. Definitely the last chance saloon game for a lot of these lads.

  • Comment posted by paul mcdonald, today at 12:12

    This is no surprise - It’s the final run out to see who makes up the final 10 places of the squad.

  • Comment posted by 234kbpn2, today at 12:12

    At least Farell is not in the squad that is a bonus

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:12

    We can read a lot into this. Or maybe we can’t? Not a bad move. SB has to look at his options.

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 12:11

    Who knew rugby was still a thing?

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 12:11

    Wasn't malins in playing in the final but otherwise an interesting team for the win.

  • Comment posted by North Westerner, today at 12:10

    Genge as captain? Interesting choice - and not one that I'd make.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 12:12

      OTS replied:
      Why not Genge? And who would you have instead and why?

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 12:10

    Not bad. Despite the "management" saying it's not a trial for the World Cup squad, there's obviously some in this team there to see how they go. You'd think there's enough there to beat Wales, but Welsh rugby is a wounded beast at present and they can be dangerous.

  • Comment posted by dai, today at 12:10

    Just made Wales favourites

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 12:09

    For all wiggies comments about it not being a trial - it does look like it is basically a trial game for quite a lot named.

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 12:08

    What does Murley, the best finisher in England have to do to get a game?

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 12:08

    “ No player who played in the Premiership final is in the starting XV.” except Malins then? That aside, great team and I look forward to seeing Pearson tear it up. Get T Willis off the bench early

  • Comment posted by RJB99, today at 12:08

    What joy to see an England team without the spectre of Owen Farrell - alright I know he’s still in the squad but at least he’s not breathing down Smiths neck on the pitch

    • Reply posted by JJK, today at 12:11

      JJK replied:
      He will be our starting 10 at the RWC, your "joy" will be short lived i'm afraid.

  • Comment posted by SleepPoster, today at 12:08

    This is a more balanced side now to do the job and win.

  • Comment posted by tvstoneman, today at 12:07

  • Comment posted by Daylight, today at 12:07

    Need to check your statement on no starting player was in the Premiership final, school boy error

  • Comment posted by conorQ, today at 12:06

    Looks like a game for the probables/possibles:

    Excited to see George Martin @ tight head lock - he's been ripping up trees in training.

    Pearson could sneak his way into the final 33 with a storming game

    Would've loved to have seen T Willis start - don't think there's much to learn from Dombrandt.

    Hope Cokanasiga has a big game - looks like he'll need it to displace May/Watson

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 12:11

      Trytastic replied:
      George Martin the second/back row player?

  • Comment posted by Frank Fforde, today at 12:06

    Love it. Just love it. Come on lads!

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 12:05

    Max Malins played in the prem final...

