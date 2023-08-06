Close menu

England World Cup squad: Steve Borthwick left with plenty to ponder

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Rugby Union

England captain Ellis Genge address his team after their disappointing defeat by Wales on Saturday
England's defeat by Wales will be a "positive" in the long term, says head coach Steve Borthwick

While Steve Borthwick said he knew the majority of his World Cup squad before the summer opener in Cardiff, the England head coach will still have had plenty to ponder after a chastening evening at the Principality Stadium.

Despite an encouraging first half, England were familiarly profligate in their 20-9 defeat by Wales - 12 entries to the 22 for no try - and dropped off a cliff in the second half; again, a familiar tale.

But it's early days, and by naming his final 33-man squad as early as Monday morning, Borthwick has prioritised building cohesion and combinations through August rather than any selectorial jeopardy.

Unlike his predecessor Eddie Jones, who took only two tighthead props, two scrum-halves and two fly-halves to Japan in 2019, Borthwick has said he won't be gambling in specialist positions, meaning he will take nine front-row forwards and six half-backs.

It means his only decision at prop is whether Mako Vunipola is fit enough for selection, while at hooker - with Jamie George inked in - he will take two of Jamie Blamire, the rookie Theo Dan and Jack Walker, another player carrying an injury. At tighthead prop, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart and Dan Cole are all set to make the Eurostar.

The back five of the scrum is the main area of contention with plenty of competition. Maro Itoje is a shoo-in, as is Ollie Chessum if fit enough. George Martin can play lock or flanker and should make it. Jonny Hill and David Ribbans will face an anxious wait on Sunday.

On the flank, Courtney Lawes, who can offer cover at lock, and Tom Curry - despite a dodgy ankle - are certainties, while the versatile Lewis Ludlam is a near-certainty for the tournament in France, which starts on 8 September.

Jack Willis offers a point of difference at the breakdown and excelled for champions Toulouse in the Top 14. Ben Earl is touch-and-go, but could be someone who benefited from not being involved in Cardiff. On the contrary, Tom Pearson started well against Wales but faded, and was outplayed by Jac Morgan.

At number eight Billy Vunipola will almost certainly go, although he is another player carrying a niggle. It then comes down to a shootout between Tom Willis and Alex Dombrandt.

Despite a raft of options at scrum-half, Borthwick has kept only three nines in camp for the bulk of the summer. So Ben Youngs, Jack van Poortvliet and Danny Care are all set to make the squad.

Outside them, captain Owen Farrell, George Ford and Marcus Smith will all be named, although Saturday was further evidence of how the England gameplan does not play to Smith's strengths.

In the midfield, Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi will both go as power options, while it would be a big surprise if Henry Slade doesn't make it. Joe Marchant was one of England's brighter performers in Cardiff and can also play wing. Elliot Daly is a near-definite, with Guy Porter likely to miss out.

The back three is a difficult selection as Borthwick balances form, experience and X-factor. The starting wingers from 2019 - Jonny May and Anthony Watson - are both in the mix after an up-and-down few years. Joe Cokanasiga is big and powerful but made mistakes at the Principality.

Max Malins is a lovely player but plays on the wing when perhaps more suited to full-back. Henry Arundell is raw but offers unique speed; can Borthwick afford to leave him at home, given England's try-scoring travails? Full-back Freddie Steward is inked in.

Borthwick met with his assistants on Saturday evening in Cardiff before speaking to the players on Sunday morning as 43 players are whittled down to 33.

The overall squad could include as many as 20 men who were part of the 2019 squad, so, on paper, there is certainly the quality and experience to go deep into the tournament.

But there are concerns over how many of these players are better than they were four years ago, given England's patchy form throughout the World Cup cycle.

And, on the evidence of Cardiff, when it comes to sharpness and slickness, there is still so much to improve.

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:04

    Pray Arundell is fit.
    Get Mitchell in.
    Get VRR in.
    I'd even get Radwan in although he will never get picked by SB.

    After yesterday I'm looking forward to seeing Mako and Cole back which goes to show how bad things have become....

  • Comment posted by Dave1963, today at 10:04

    Utterly clueless and zero imagination.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 10:03

    With all clubs watered down in players nationalities what do you expect. Our homegrown players are not getting a chance to break through.

  • Comment posted by fivenations, today at 10:03

    from BazBall to BorthBall- fearless to floundering. Englands new rugby era failing to excite at the Principality leaves supporters abject at the prospect of lifting the webb ellis cup

  • Comment posted by spencer, today at 10:00

    Borthwick game plan doesn’t work especially with the players we have currently as nobody is breaking through the defensive line but unfortunately he’s never going to play a more expansive game!Having said that I don’t think we have that skill set to play such a game.And could someone tell me why Sinckler drops like he’s been shot every time he carries in to contact🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 10:00

    The coach is trying to put in a positive spin to cover over the under par performance however, you cannot be positive if you are constantly losing and showing no signs of improvement . Perhaps England are trying to lead other countries into a false sense of security . When the World Cup starts we will turn it on and perform well.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 09:59

    SB can only work with what he has got. Whilst I don't agree with all his selections ( Zach Mercer, Alex Mitchell and Val Rapava Ruskin should all be in), I am struggling to see world class players in the England set up. What he can work on though is the speed and precision at which we play as both are way off at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 09:59

    The worrying thing is, there's no tangible improvement in tactics or performance since the last days of Eddie which promotes limited expectations for England's progression in the World Cup. We may struggle to get out of the group stage.

  • Comment posted by fos, today at 09:59

    The English game was at a crossroads after Covid.It either went all out for new sponsors and revenue streams so that clubs could match the talent pool available to French and Irish clubs in particular or it retreated back to its amateur roots with ever greater salary caps.Sadly the latter was chosen English clubs are unable to play a competitive standard.Wales are nearly as poor so expect worse.

  • Comment posted by The_night_watchman, today at 09:58

    England will be lucky to make it out of the group at the World Cup based on current form...

    • Reply posted by GM Massingbird, today at 10:04

      GM Massingbird replied:
      Well I don't think we'll beat Argentina, but Japan are playing badly too so we should scrape through.

      To an easyish quarter final.

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 09:57

    A lot of the players on Saturday were playing for their place in the squad. Sadly for them they failed the audition.
    Expect a totally different team for the rematch next week and see how we go then.

    • Reply posted by isitme, today at 10:02

      isitme replied:
      Whats worrying is of the three 9s...both care and jvp were awful and that leaves youngs... The wingers coka and malins were awful leaving nobody who has proved at test level. Slade has done nothing for a year... Its really slim pickings at the moment. Never seen such a witless performance... We made wales look good. And they were awful too.

  • Comment posted by JustSaying, today at 09:57

    Somehow we've gone down after Jones has left, sterile tactics and selection coupled with such improvements shown elsewhere have left England close to unwatchable. Is Brendon McCullum available?

    • Reply posted by bdickson, today at 10:02

      bdickson replied:
      Or Eddie Howe

  • Comment posted by Jumbo, today at 09:57

    Having watched Argentina play we will not even beat them. We are just a poor side with no imagination.

  • Comment posted by isitme, today at 09:55

    Firstly. Not seeing how borthwick is a step up from eddie. Not seen any real improvement. No clarity. No style. Just chuck the ball around and hope.
    Second. The players arent really making it any easier for him. Only steward and maybe ludlum of all 23 yesterday put their hand up. The pack are a disaster at the moment. Need to see significant improvement next week

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 09:55

    His future, mostly.

  • Comment posted by Jambo, today at 09:54

    Beaten by a Wales team who had more energy and chased everything. England had no plan B, even after Smith came off, it was just like watching the 6 Nations, too many errors, no coordination in attack and woefull defence.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 09:54

    Winning is a habit, but so is losing 😥 England has too much to sort and no time left.

  • Comment posted by slotsyboy, today at 09:53

    We predict not a single past it old timer will get dropped from the squad. And will subsequently prove they are still not good enough. Big Steve knows that approach will be good enough to keep him in a job though.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 09:53

    Only Steward from yesterdays starting 15. The rest dump!

  • Comment posted by Sensible Approach, today at 09:52

    Eddie....Eddie...the games over now; come back. We didn't mean it!

