Ireland ran in fie tries against Italy

Nations Series: Ireland v Italy Ireland: (21) 33 Tries: Kilcoyne, Doris 2, McCloskey, Healy Con s: Crowley 3, Frawley Pens: xx Italy: (3) 17 Tries: Pani, Menoncello Cons: Allan 2 Pens: Allan

Ireland began their three-match World Cup warm-up programme with a solid 33-17 victory over Italy in Dublin.

After a slow start, Andy Farrell's men impressed in the first half and led 21-3 at the break through tries from Dave Kilcoyne, the impressive Caelan Doris and Stuart McCloskey.

The hosts' tempo dropped in the second half but they stayed ahead through a Cian Healy try and another from Doris.

Italy's second-half tries came from Lorenzo Pani and Tommaso Menoncello.

With Ireland head coach Andy Farrell examining his 42-man squad before he reducing it to 33 for France in September, Ulster hooker Tom Stewart made his debut from the bench along with Leinster's Ciaran Frawley and Munster's Calvin Nash.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson wore the international armband for the second time in his career and produced a strong performance before going off in the 56th minute.

His club team-mate Jacob Stockdale won his first cap for two years and looked good in flashes in the first half, particularly when making a great aerial take that almost helped create a try, but he will perhaps feel he should have released wide to Stewart late on when he chose to go for the try himself and was tackled.

Doris put in a man-of-the-match performance in the number seven jersey, Jack McCarthy impressed in the second row and Jack Crowley did nothing to dent his chances of deputising at fly-half if Jonny Sexton is unavailable at any stage.

One injury worry for Ireland and head coach Farrell was the sight of Jack Conan with a protective boot on his foot after the match, but the early indications from the player was that the injury is not a major one.

Ireland: O'Brien; Earls, Henshaw, McCloskey, Stockdale; Crowley, Casey; Kilcoyne, Herring, O'Toole; Henderson (capt), McCarthy; Baird, Doris, Conan.

Replacements: Stewart, Healy, Furlong, Beirne, Prendergast, Blade, Frawley, Nash.

Italy: Allan; Odogwu, Brez, Menoncello, Ioane; Garbisi, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Riccioni; Lamb, Ruzza (capt); Negri, Zuliani, Halafihi.

Replacements: Bigi, Buonfiglio, Ferrari, Cannone, Lamaro, Cannone, Fusco, Pani.

More to follow.