Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Adam Hastings (right) is not now part of Gregor Townsend's 37-player training squad

Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings is among four players who have been dropped from Scotland's Rugby World Cup training squad.

Glasgow Warriors centre Stafford McDowall, clubmate and full-back Kyle Rowe and Leicester Tigers lock Cameron Henderson are also no longer part of Gregor Townsend's plans.

Scottish Rugby announced that the quartet "have returned to their clubs" following Saturday's 25-21 victory over France in their latest warm-up friendly at Murrayfield.

While McDowall, Rowe and Henderson have each only earned one cap for their country, Hastings has played 27 times for Scotland.

Their departure brings Townsend's training squad down to 37 players as they prepare for Saturday's return friendly against France in St Etienne before he names his final squad for the finals next Wednesday.