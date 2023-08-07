Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pick your England XV to face Argentina

Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith and Henry Arundell
Do you want to see the experience of Owen Farrell with the youthful exuberance of Marcus Smith and Henry Arundell?

England start their bid for World Cup glory against Argentina on Saturday, 9 September.

After Steve Borthwick named his 33-man squad on Monday what starting XV do you want to see him play?

Would you pick Owen Farrell, George Ford or Marcus Smith at fly-half?

Who should partner Maro Itoje in the second row?

Which combination of Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis and Billy Vunipola works in the back row?

Do you want some X-factor on the wing with 20-year-old Henry Arundell?

You can pick your team below

England World Cup XV

Pick your starting XV for England's World Cup opener against Argentina

