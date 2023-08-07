Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sam Warburton played 106 times for the Blue and Blacks for Cardiff and was part of the team that won the 2010 Amlin Challenge Cup.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has returned to Cardiff for a second stint as a board member.

The former Cardiff and British and Lions flanker spent nine seasons at the club and was installed as a board advisor in August 2019.

It was a short-lived appointment after he linked up with Wayne Pivac's Wales coaching staff later that year.

After leaving the backroom staff in 2020, Warburton is now back in the Cardiff ranks.

The 34-year-old will take a full part in all board proceedings, bringing particular expertise on rugby matters.

"It's a genuine honour to be able to join the Cardiff rugby board once again," said Warburton.

"While these remain challenging times in Welsh professional rugby, I am committed to doing everything I can to help this great club and I am optimistic about what the future holds.

Warburton won 74 caps for Wales, in which he was captain for 49, winning two Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam, while he remains undefeated as a Lions Test series captain.

Since retiring from the game in 2018, Warburton has established himself a respected broadcaster.

Cardiff chairman Alun Jones added: "Sam's experience and insight into the game speaks for itself and his advice will be vital as the global game continues to develop and our domestic game adapts to the challenges before it."