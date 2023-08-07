Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Keiron Assiratti (centre) flanked by Corey Domachowski (right) and George North (left)

New Wales prop Keiron Assiratti fulfilled a pledge to his late grandfather after making his international debut in the 20-9 win over England last weekend.

Assiratti, 26, achieved his first Wales cap after telling his beloved relative would represent his country just under two years ago.

The prop spoke to his grandfather for the last time before his death in December 2021 when Assiratti was stuck in South Africa as part of the Cardiff squad's Covid-hit trip.

Assiratti explained the emotional tribute he put on social media after his first Test in Cardiff.

"It was the time we got stuck in South Africa, I was on a call to my grandfather while he was passing away and we were stuck," said Assiratti.

"I just said, 'Look Gramp, I'm going to play for Wales for you,' and that was the last thing I said to him.

"It was such a surreal moment walking down that tunnel and coming through a big crowd of people. It's a feeling you never feel unless you have a little one, it is just unbelievable."

Assiratti has also overcome uncertainty over his Cardiff future after financial issues over new contracts.

The tight-head prop established himself as the region's first-choice for the second half of the season and was rewarded with a place in Wales' World Cup training squad.

"It was a scary time because I didn't know what I had if I didn't have rugby," said Assiratti.

"It was a bit of a wake-up call. It was nice just to get a run of games, Dai [Young, former Cardiff director of rugby] put his faith in me, I got a run of games and thankfully we are here now.

"So it's probably the best couple of months I have had personally in rugby."

Assiratti shared his first cap with fellow Cardiff prop and Rhondda Valley native Corey Domachowski.

"We have played together now since we were 12 years old," said Assiratti.

"We have been together a while and it is nice to do it with him, just unbelievable."

Domachowski has his own family background having learned his Polish great-grandfather had survived the horrors of Auschwitz during World War Two.

Stefan Domachowski escaped from the concentration camp and eventually moved to Wales, settling in Pencoed and working as a miner.

The Cardiff loose-head was glad to celebrate his debut with his old friend.

"It was a surreal moment, something we have both dreamt of," said Domachowski.

"To be able to make that a reality was special, especially to our family and friends here as well."

Domachowski, also 26, was also caught up in Cardiff's uncertain contract situation before signing a new deal earlier this month.

"It was a tough period for everyone not just ourselves," he said.

"I've always believed in my own ability and that I could get here. I doubted it towards the middle of the season when none of us had a job but I put things in perspective.

"You've got a young family you need to provide for, it give us both a kick up the backside and if we were going to do it, we had to do it now.

"It was a big thing in our career and a big part of why we are here today."

The Cardiff prop pair conceded three scrum penalties in the first half against England before the Wales scrum achieved parity.

Warren Gatland believes Wales were hard done by some of the first-half set-piece decisions with Assiratti packing down against England captain Ellis Genge.

"It was a tough, messy old scrum against Genge, he's a seasoned pro now," said Assiratti.

"He has been around the block but it was good to go against him.

"It was a tough start but then I found my feet towards the back end of the first half going in to the second half.

"We just got on top as we were just coming off, so it was good."

Both Domachowski and Assiratti are hopeful they can make the final 33-man World Cup squad.

"It's good quality within the squad, some players are going to go, others are going to miss out but what has been good is everyone has been pushing each other's standards," said Domachowski.

"We've all got on off the field, even though we want to be number one and be in the squad to go to the World Cup.

"When we are on the field it is competitive but when we are off the field we try to push each other. We get on, there is a good brotherhood in the squad.

"They've made me feel welcome, we feel like we have been here for years, all the boys welcomed us with open arms, took to our characters straight away.

"It has been brilliant and we are all pushing each other now for final selection."

Assiratti added: "Switzerland and Turkey were probably the hardest training camps we have ever done.

"We are all fighting for the same thing but have got a good connection and we are tight at the moment."