England v Wales: Dewi Lake captains new Wales side as Joe Roberts handed first cap

Joe Roberts (left) and Dewi Lake (right) are among 15 changes for Wales to face England at Twickenham on Saturday

Hooker Dewi Lake will captain a completely new Wales side to face England at Twickenham with centre Joe Roberts winning his first cap on Saturday.

Warren Gatland has made 15 changes to the team that defeated England 20-9 in Cardiff.

Lake will lead Wales for the first time after taking over the captaincy from Jac Morgan.

Taine Plumtree is handed his first start at number eight.

Plumtree impressed as a replacement in Cardiff last weekend and will be handed a chance in the middle of a back row that also consists of Dan Lydiate and Tommy Reffell.

Prop Kemsley Mathias and centre Keiran Williams are set to make their international debuts off the bench in Saturday's World Cup warm-up match (17:30 BST).

Ospreys fly-half Owen Williams is given a chance after missing the World Cup warm-up camps in Turkey and Switzerland and will partner Tomos Williams at half-back.

New skipper

Dewi Lake's last international was against South Africa in July 2022

Gatland had indicated he would use three different captains for the warm-up matches, with Morgan impressing in his first audition with a man-of-the-match performance.

Lake, 24, has played eight internationals for Wales but missed the 2022 autumn campaign and 2023 Six Nations through injury.

"I've been really impressed with Dewi," said Gatland.

"He's well-respected in the group, he's got a voice and he has confidence about himself and his own ability.

"We're in a bit of transition, so in the back of my mind I was thinking we are building not only for the next few months but also starting to think about what we need to do with the next cycle of players going forwards towards 2027."

Centre stage

Joe Roberts made his Scarlets debut in 2020

Roberts, 23, will partner Nick Tompkins at centre, while Scarlets wing Tom Rogers will be handed only his third international start, two years after his first couple of appearances against Canada and Argentina.

There is a familiar front-five, which features Ospreys quartet Lake, Gareth Thomas, Rhys Davies and Adam Beard. Prop Tomas Francis completes the unit having left Ospreys at the end of last season to join Provence.

"There's an opportunity for another group of players who weren't involved last week," said Gatland.

"There's some great competition within the squad. I was pretty pleased with the team performance and the result last week.

"It wasn't perfect but there's a chance now for this group to go out Saturday and to put down their own marker.

"There's some real competition and perhaps a bit of pressure on this group as well. Then we'll look potentially what the make-up of the team is the following week against South Africa."

50 up for Adams

Josh Adams was the top try scorer at the 2019 World Cup

Rogers will form a back-three with British and Irish Lions duo Liam Williams and Josh Adams, who will win his 50th Wales cap.

"I have a huge amount of respect for Josh," said Gatland.

"I had a chat to him when he came into the squad - I felt he wasn't as sharp as I've seen him in the past and he agreed with that.

"He's worked hard. He's looking sharp in training at the moment; so to get to earn his 50th cap is a fantastic achievement.

"He's been through some adversity - he had to leave Wales to go to the Premiership before we could get him back - but he's come through it and he's a popular member of the group.

"Josh always gives 100% and I'm absolutely delighted for him."

Teddy Williams, Cai Evans, Gareth Anscombe, Alex Cuthbert, Taulupe Faletau and Johnny Williams are the six members of the 48-man squad who will play no part in the first two warm-up matches.

Wales face world champions South Africa in the final warm-up game in Cardiff on 19 August with Gatland due to name his 33-man squad a couple of days later.

Gatland's side open the World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on 10 September before further group games against Portugal, Australia and Georgia.

Wales side to face England: L Williams; Adams, Roberts, Tompkins, Rogers; O Williams, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (capt), Francis, Beard, R Davies, Lydiate, Reffell, Plumtree.

Replacements: Parry, Mathias, Lewis, Tshiunza, Basham, Hardy, Biggar, K Williams.

Comments

Join the conversation

322 comments

  • Comment posted by Numbers left, today at 16:12

    If you’d have said to me at the end of the 6N that Wales would be able to field 2 entirely different XVs against England, the first of which won scoring 2 tries to nil, the second of which looks capable of repeating such a feat, I would immediately have asked the barman for a pint of what you were drinking!! We won’t win the RWC I accept, but I feel far more optimistic about it than I did!

    • Reply posted by slotsyboy, today at 16:16

      slotsyboy replied:
      All the old fellas calling it a day has done you a favour in refreshing the approach and culture bringing energy and enthusiasm. When it doesn’t happen you get England.

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 15:22

    Inconsistent bans near the World Cup shows no regards for those who have been injured by foul play. The very least Fagerson should have had is 6 weeks if you look at previous bans for the same offence. On top of that it is his second red for the same offence which should mean no mitigation.

    Player welfare is way down the list for those running the game.

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 15:31

      Cardiffblue replied:
      It does seem a bit of a light ban considering it was a clear red card offence with no visible mitigation.

  • Comment posted by Toulouse La Truck, today at 15:30

    Tshiunza not up to it based on performances so far. Needs to show more aggression and grit.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:10

      flibb replied:
      Something that some of us knew from the start.

      Media hype is just that. Let him develop for 2-3 years away from the spotlight, at a good club in Exeter.

      As it is, he looks very raw, with plenty of areas to his game that are some way off pro standard, let alone test match standard.

      The sport seems obsessed with getting athletes over rugby players but there's a limit to its effectiveness.

  • Comment posted by conan the librarian, today at 15:03

    hope they all stay injury this close to a world cup

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 15:09

      conan the librarian replied:
      missed the free bit out

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 16:09

    Congratulations to Dewi Lake.

    I fully expect him to be named co-captain for the RWC alongside Jac Morgan.

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 17:15

      Johnr replied:
      What more can the Ospreys do for the national game?

  • Comment posted by shillo, today at 16:06

    Gatland true to his word. Having a look at all his options prior to the World Cup.
    Borthwick will probably pick who he sees as most likely to get a win under his belt after last week.
    Interesting weekend ahead.

    • Reply posted by Justthefacts, today at 16:10

      Justthefacts replied:
      Either way the hype will continue from English media and fans.

  • Comment posted by RichardJT, today at 16:48

    It will be good to see how this team goes. Basham will hopefully get a half of rugby. We look a bit less physical in midfield which may pose a problem in defence but their mobility and skill could unlock England so it's interesting to see. Amazed to think we can start two entirely different sides with enough talent to give other international teams concern.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 17:12

      flibb replied:
      Strange that Basham hasn't been given a go at 8 but Plumtree has. Given the way Basham plays I'm surprised Gatland hasn't asked him to bulk up a bit so he can play there. He looks like the natural replacement for Moriarty, who will end up doing what Navidi did i.e. covering the whole back row. Great chance for Plumtree to make the plane with a performance this weekend.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 15:43

    Well done Gatland on ringing the changes and bringing new blood and new captain. Wales after all the turmoil look like they are standing up and being counted when it matters. Win or lose at Twickenham they have made big strides. Joe Roberts is a fine young centre and will be key to Wales at Twickenham. Interesting to see how Taine Plumtree goes at 8.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:46

      flibb replied:
      Steady on, it's been one game against an England team that turned up for 40 minutes.

      There's still SA to play after this before the Fiji game. One swallow etc. All the issues in Welsh rugby don't get washed away by beating England.

  • Comment posted by Manny, today at 15:31

    Why , when I listen to Gatland ,do I think he sounds like a coach confident in his team, his game plan and his plan for the future for the team. I'm an England fan and for the last however many years, the coach sounds like he's got a plan for the first 25mins and after that,it's up to the players........
    England should have broke the bank to get Gatland after .....well, Lancaster.???

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 15:33

      The Academy replied:
      God no. Boring rugby, same as Borthwick. And Jones overall was class for us to start with.

  • Comment posted by Loki, today at 15:11

    Good to see Gats experimenting with the squad. Bit worried about the centre partnership though but see where it takes us . Good luck to the whole squad on Saturday

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 15:13

      Cardiffblue replied:
      I agree, we look a little light weight at centre in my eyes. Still Gatland knows them better than we do.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 16:17

    Wales have a good chance to pick up another win in this game, especially if England are as unfit as last week seemed to suggest.

    This looks like a team set up to take England on more directly in the tight and the physical encounters. It's a strong front row that should avoid repeating the high penalty count at the scrum.

    Tom Rogers has magic in him & Adams and Sanjay make up a quality back 3.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 17:20

      flibb replied:
      I predict a tough game where England start strongly again, but this time manage to build a lead. The 60 minute mark will be key, when replacements happen and break up the game.

      Wales will likely just kick during the first 40, with OW testing out the England wingers and kicking for territory. Any running rugby will come from the exciting back 3 counter attacking.

      Could be a game for the purists.

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 15:59

    Joe Roberts good to see in team as very promising, but really hope Kieran Williams has a good amount of time in second half. Hope the ref will sort the scrums out early. England will be better but this Wales team will test them.

  • Comment posted by Next_Question, today at 16:54

    One thing Gatland does get right is conditioning.

    Wales squads have been amongst the fittest at the last three RWCs, and fitness counts for a lot in defence.

    Pool C leaders play Pool D leaders... I could actually fancy Wales to beat Eng/Argentina in a QF, regardless of the Australia result.

    Scotland would kill to be on that side of the draw!!!

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 17:00

      Cardiffblue replied:
      Scotland look good to me, but need to start stronger in first half of games.

  • Comment posted by bagman, today at 15:21

    Not sure on the backs, but hoping for a decent show. Deiw is massive for us and hope he goes well. Back row looks solid and Basham off the bench is a great option. England will fly out the blocks and have a point to prove. If we are in this at half time, I fancy us to go on and win.

    • Reply posted by bagman, today at 15:22

      bagman replied:
      Dewi!

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 17:33

    Great to see DL get the captain's role & hope the lineout goes as well as last week & good luck especially to the new caps.
    Having had at least a year of people bemoaning the supposed lack of talent coming through in Wales this squad looks pretty good to me

    • Reply posted by Jamie_B, today at 17:59

      Jamie_B replied:
      All credit to the Sheriff, but Dewi Lake does look the future at the moment.

      Agree about the lineout - I thought I was hallucinating on Saturday seeing us comfortable there!

      Early days yet and only one game so far, but living in hope something to build on here.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 15:50

    Tasty looking wales side!

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 17:34

    Looking forward to seeing how Plumtree goes starting this week. I thought he looked a handful coming off the bench on Saturday, albeit at blind side.

    I'm still also coming to terms with Wales finally had a functioning line out. I don't think we lost one throw in, also pinched several? Been our achilles heel for years. Hookers normally can't hit a barn door. Must've been a fluke, surely? 😀

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 17:40

      Cardiffblue replied:
      Yeh be interested to see how Plumtree goes against the English players whilst they're still fresh and not tiring.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 16:06

    strong looking pack that

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 16:13

      Cardiffblue replied:
      Second row is questionable.

  • Comment posted by chrisw, today at 17:56

    Take Wales as fools this WC than more fool you

  • Comment posted by mikeiplayer, today at 16:35

    Liking what Gatland is saying to the press at the moment and how he is experimenting (as he has to of course considering when he came in and the circumstances with players calling it a day ),but what i like most of all is he seems to have tried to bring back one vital obvious component, and that is fitness.Lot's of players didn't seem to me as fit as they could be as professionals ,

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 16:58

      flibb replied:
      Tbf Wales did look fit when Pivac had them for a long time e.g. before the tour to SA. Unfortunately Pivac only got one summer tour with them, with the NZ tour in 2020 and the Arg (?) tour in 2021 cancelled due to the cough. I think the NZ tour in particularly would have been very interesting, and might have provided a shock result, as happened in SA. But sadly we'll never know...

