Sam Cross was an international for Wales at sevens level and then in XVs

Newcastle Falcons have signed Wales international back-rower Sam Cross from United Rugby Championship side Ospreys on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old has two senior caps for Wales and has played 72 games for the Neath-Swansea merger club since his 2017 debut.

Cross was previously a Wales sevens international and an Olympian with Great Britain at the 2016 Rio Games.

"Sam is a very dynamic back-rower," boss Alex Codling said.

"His explosive ability will very much suit the way we want to play, he's a great fit for us and he can thrive in a number of positions right across the back row."

Cross said: "I spoke to Alex earlier in the summer about his plans for Newcastle, which really excited me, and when you combine that with what he helped to achieve over at Oyonnax last season I was keen to link up with him.

"The opportunity to play in the Premiership was also a big draw because I've loved watching it for years, and it's a great product."