Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Captain Julian Montoya, who plays for Leicester Tigers in England's top flight, scored in Argentina's win over Australia

Eleven Gallagher Premiership players have been named in Argentina's 33-man Rugby World Cup squad.

Four Newcastle Falcons players are included with Matias Moroni, Mateo Carreras, Pedro Rubiolo and Eduardo Bello all heading to France.

Leicester Tigers' Julian Montoya will captain the side, who play England in their opening game on 9 September.

Full-back Martin Bogado is the surprise inclusion after only making his debut last weekend against South Africa.

Head coach Michael Cheika has also selected five props rather than six in order to carry an extra back, with only two loose-head props in Thomas Gallo and Eduardo Bello.

Sale Sharks hooker Agustin Creevy, who became the first Argentine to reach 100 caps last weekend, is selected as another option in the front row.

Verteran fly-half Nicolas Sanchez is chosen for his fourth World Cup, and offers an experienced goal-kicking option with Gloucester's Santiago Carreras, who struggled against the Springboks off the kicking tee, also included.

Among the notable absentees are Newcastle centre Matias Orlando and former Exeter Chiefs winger Santiago Cordero.

As well as England, the Pumas will face Japan, Samoa and Chile in Pool D.

Argentina squad

Forwards: Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello, Julian Montoya, Agustin Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz, Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pedro Rubiolo, Rodrigo Bruni

Backs: Gonzalo Bertranou, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Cubelli, Santiago Carreras, Nicolas Sanchez, Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni, Emiliano Boffelli, Juan Cruz Mallia, Mateo Carreras, Juan Imhoff, Rodrigo Isgro, Martin Bogado.