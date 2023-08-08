Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui used to play club rugby in Wales for Newport

Wales' Group C opponents Fiji have named their squad for the World Cup.

Fiji, who will face Wales in the group stage of a World Cup for the fifth successive time, are captained by Toulon back Waisea Nayacalevu.

Twenty three of the 33-man squad have fewer than 10 caps, while no player has made 50 Test appearances.

Their squad includes La Rochelle flanker or centre Levani Botia and departing Bristol Bears wing Semi Radradra.

Former Dragons prop Mesake Doge is also included.

However, Clermont back row Peceli Yato ruled himself out of the squad after recently signing a contract extension with the French club.

Fiji are ranked one place lower than Wales in the world rankings in 10th but will leapfrog Warren Gatland's side if Wales lose against England on Saturday.

The Pacific Islanders have already beaten Tonga, Samoa and Japan and will finish their World Cup preparations with trips to France and England before they face Wales in their World Cup opener in Bordeaux on 10 September.

Fiji World Cup squad

Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Tevita Ikanivere, Sam Matavesi, Zuriel Togiatama, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi, Viliame Mata.

Backs: Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu, Simione Kuruvoli, Caleb Muntz, Teti Tela, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu (capt), Iosefo Masi, Selestini Ravutaumada, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Ilaisa Droasese.